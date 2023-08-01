HARRISBURG — The State of Vermont has accepted an offer from the Shapiro administration to provide a team of geo-technical and civil engineers from the Pa. Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to assist in response and recovery operations following severe flooding that occurred earlier in July.
“The destruction caused by severe storms across the country this year is heartbreaking; and when our neighbors call for help, Pennsylvania answers,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. “State government is a source of talent and subject area-expertise that is rarely found elsewhere, and we are proud to be able to do our small part to assist in Vermont’s response and recovery efforts.”
PennDOT will be dispatching three geotechnical engineers from its Montoursville, Dunmore and Bridgeville-based regions, and a civil engineer from its central office in Harrisburg. Their principal duties will involve assisting with the evaluation of slope stability near numerous buildings and transportation infrastructure affected by the severe weather.
“PennDOT is happy to help our colleagues as they recover from significant weather and infrastructure challenges,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Interstate emergency collaboration is important, and I’m pleased that our skilled team will be lending their expertise.”
The request for assistance was made via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a formal agreement that allows states to share resources, such as personnel or equipment, during disasters. EMAC was created to serve as an all-hazards national mutual aid system and has been ratified by the U.S. Congress with participation from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Deployed staff are expected to begin working with their counterparts in Vermont as early as today, and their deployment is anticipated to last approximately two weeks. All costs associated with the deployment are paid by the requesting state.