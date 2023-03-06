US-NEWS-HOW-ADMINISTER-NARCAN-IF-SOMEONE-1-DA.jpg

Second year medical student Viktor Vasilev shows how to administer Narcan into a person suspected of an opioid overdose during a training at The UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Narcan can reduce or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

HARRISBURG — The Shapiro Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians about the multiple ways to access the life-saving opioid reversal medication, naloxone, as nearly 23,000 opioid overdose reversals have been made with naloxone purchased through one of the state’s programs since 2017.

“Anyone can save a life by administering naloxone to a person who is experiencing an opioid overdose,” said Acting Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to obtain naloxone from a pharmacy, community give away event, or other sources — and learn how to give it. You never know when you could save the life of a stranger neighbor, friend, or family member.”

