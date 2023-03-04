HARRISBURG — This week, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh affirmed in an op-ed that the Shapiro Administration is ready for the upcoming federal changes to Medicaid renewals that will take effect April 1, 2023.

Medicaid recipients are required to renew their coverage every year in order to keep their coverage. Under federal rules during the pandemic, DHS still sent annual renewals to recipients but their health coverage did not change even if they became ineligible; this is known as continuous coverage.

