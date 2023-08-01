NORRISTOWN — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley joined representatives from ACLAMO on Monday to highlight how the Shapiro Administration and community service centers are collaborating to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements so they can complete their renewals, protect their health, and stay covered.
“We want to make sure that every Pennsylvanian who is eligible for Medicaid stays on Medicaid,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “By listening and collaborating with partners that work every day to help navigate people through DHS’ programs, it helps us better understand opportunities to improve and make sure people are staying connected to Medicaid or other forms of essential coverage.”
Speakers Monday included Executive Director and CEO of ACLAMO NellyJimenez; Secretary Arkoosh of DHS; Trolley, executive director of Pennie; Senator Amanda Cappalletti; and Senior Director of Development and Communication for ACLAMO David Heayn-Menendez.
The federal public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for individuals to remain enrolled in Medicaid even if they became ineligible, except in certain circumstances. This is also known as the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement.
A federal law ended the continuous coverage requirement on March 31, 2023. Now, all Pennsylvanians receiving Medicaid or CHIP must once again complete their annual renewal when it is due to determine if they are still eligible for coverage. No one will lose Medicaid or CHIP coverage without first having an opportunity to renew their coverage or update their information.