Shaffer

Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer

McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer has announced her candidacy for the Republican Party’s nomination for re-election as district attorney.

While working at area businesses and interning at FCI-McKean, she attended UPB. After graduating with a degree in criminal justice, she was employed by Children and Youth Services. While working at CYS, Shaffer earned her juris doctorate degree, with a concentration in criminal law, from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

