COUDERSPORT — Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Ryan Darnell Long to contact them at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop F Coudersport barracks. Long, 51, is required to complete annual address verification as a Megan’s Law Offender and as of June 17, had not done so.
The state police received an information request from the Megan’s Law Section. Long had failed to appear for an annual verification that was to happen between June 7 and 16.
Troopers responded to his last registered address on Hyde Road in Shinglehouse, and confirmed that Long had rented a residence for a year and a half from the owner. However, the owner stated that Long had moved out on June 5.
An attempt was made to contact Long at his last known place of employment, an auto shop in Eulalia Township, Potter County, where Long had been a mechanic since April 2014. However, the owner of the business told officers that Long had last appeared for work on Jan. 4 of this year and had been terminated on March 29 after months of no call, no show days.
Because Long failed to report both the change of residence and the termination of employment to the PSP within the required three business days, he was found to have committed various violations of Megan’s Law requirements and was charged in Potter County District Court on July 10 with two felony counts of failure to register, and one felony count of failure to verify.
According to the criminal complaint, Long’s convictions are from 1995, in New York, of third-degree rape and sodomy. Since December of 2018, he has been classified, in Pennsylvania, as a tier 1, out-of-state offender.
According to court records, Long is a white male, with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.
Trooper Kyle Wagner is the contact for this case and can be reached at (814) 274-8690.