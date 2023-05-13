There are several races that will be on the ballot in municipalities across McKean County in Tuesday’s primary election.
BRADFORD
CITY TREASURER
In the City of Bradford, Councilman Tim Pecora is challenging city treasurer Karen Hector for her position. Both are Republicans. Pecora has been on council since 2014, while Hector has served as treasurer since 2008.
BRADFORD AREA SCHOOL BOARD
For Bradford Area School District, there are five openings. Seven candidates are vying for the Republican nomination — incumbents Vickie Baker, Carla Manion, Stephanie Scrivo and Gretchen Daugherty, and newcomers Eric Marasco, Naoma Tootell and Robert Ferguson.
Five candidates cross-filed, so their names will appear on the Democratic ticket — Tootell, Baker, Manion, Daugherty and Marasco.
Scrivo and Ferguson provided election announcements.
Scrivo said, “I am currently on the school board and enjoy every minute of it. I volunteer for many youth programs. I have participated in coaching Raptors cheerleading, GYBL, softball, and soccer.”
She continued, “I am the president of Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department and have been for several years. I am also the second assistant fire chief there. I am an EMT and nationally recognized as a firefighter 1. I work at McKean County Department of Emergency Services. My role in this department is quality assurance/training coordinator for 911.”
Scrivo served as a dispatcher and was recently promoted to management, and took on the role of dive team coordinator for the county.
She is on the Republican ballot, and asked that Democrats write in her name — “Stephanie Scrivo.”
Ferguson is a 1994 graduate of Bradford Area High School. He is running for school board and Bradford City Council.
He has been employed at Walmart since 2008. He is a life member of the U.S. Chess Federation and the Pennsylvania State Chess Federation. He served as an assistant at Kids’ Club Program at Hill Memorial Church from 1999 to 2008 and serves as a coach/mentor for Bradford Area Scholastic Chess Program, as he has since 1996.
He has been involved in teaching all ages of kids how to play chess from the 90s to the present. Ferguson has been vice president of the American Chess School for over 25 years, and taught chess at Chautauqua Institution for three years.
He volunteered and worked for the public library with their book sales from 1996-2000.
“More recently, I’ve been active in trying to make real changes in our community and county. From 2021 through the end of 2022, I served first as vice chair and then as chair of CCMC (Citizens for a Constitutional McKean County). I remain on the steering committee as an enthusiastic participant,” Ferguson said. “I am here to serve our community.”
FOSTER TOWNSHIP
Write-in candidate Pam Campbell has announced her intention to run for a four-year seat as Foster Township supervisor, challenging Michael John Scrivo, the Republican candidate on the ballot.
Scrivo resides at 109 Best Ave in Foster Township with his wife Stephanie and kids Kailei, Patrick and Raelynn. He has lived most of his life in the Bradford area, and in Foster Township. For 20 years he has been employed by the City of Bradford Fire Department, and is a captain/paramedic. As captain, he is the shift supervisor in charge of operations of fire and EMS. He also owns, operates and co-founded Bradford Area Transport Service with his family. He also serves as First Assistant Chief with Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department.
Involved in public safety since he was 15, Scrivo started as a junior firefighter with Rew Volunteer Fire Department. He attended the Municipal Police Academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked a short time as a police officer before hiring on at the city fire department.
“I believe my 30-plus years of experience in all fields of public safety could benefit the township tremendously with the operations of the police department and two volunteer fire departments,” Scrivo said. “I have a strong work ethic and never stop learning. I love to do new things and I believe helping my township residents as township supervisor would be a great undertaking. I also have a background in building construction and maintenance from previous jobs in the past that could bring a benefit to the township.”
Campbell, an independent, is seeking write-in votes. While Pennsylvania has a closed primary, meaning only Democrats and Republicans may vote, write-in candidates may seek either party’s ballot, according to the McKean County Elections office.
She would need to be the highest vote-getter on the Republican side in order to defeat Scrivo. Should she receive at least 10 votes on the Democratic ballot, and be the highest vote-getter, she would be on the Democratic ballot in the fall general election.
Campbell has been a resident of Foster Township for 20 years, and has worked at Zippo Manufacturing Co. for 32 years.
“My agenda is to tackle any township issues in an honest manner,” she said.
ELSEWHERE
In other parts of the county, in Lafayette Township, Republicans John G. Knox and James Giordano will face off for one six-year term as supervisor.
In Norwich Township, Brent Leet and Paul Black are both seeking the Republican nomination for one six-year term as supervisor.
In Otto Township, Republicans Dennis Mong and CJ Kaluza are both seeking the party’s nomination for one six-year term as supervisor.
Four Republicans are seeking three openings on Eldred Borough Council, Ernie Perry, William Bair Jr., Patrick Walker and Lainie Kephart.
At Otto-Eldred School District, in Region I, no candidate was listed. In Region II, where one seat is available, Republicans Lisa Beaver and Adam Wolf will face off. In Region III, where two seats are available, Cynthia Murphy and Nathaniel Rodgers cross-filed.