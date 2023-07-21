The Bradford American Legion Post 108 is excited to announce, they will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day and support the mission of Wreaths Across America to Remember the fallen; Honor those who served; and to Teach the next generation the values of freedom.
National Wreaths Across America Day will take place Dec. 16, and is a day set aside to lay wreaths and gather as Americans with the same goal. The American Legion, along with other organizations throughout McKean County, have a goal of laying wreaths on the graves of every veteran in the county. In order to accomplish the goal of laying a wreath at the grave of all 9,432 veterans in McKean County, wreath sponsorships are needed.
What does it mean to sponsor a wreath? It means you are supporting the yearlong mission above by supporting new and existing programs developed to share the mission, such as the Mobile Education Tour and the Youth Service Project. And, your sponsorship will place a wreath to honor an American hero at one of the local cemeteries listed below.
Keeping with the theme for 2023, Serve & Succeed, the Legion seeks to cover the 3,000 graves throughout Willow Dale, St. Bernards, Oak Hill and the Degolia cemeteries with support from not only volunteers in December, but from those who sponsor wreaths. In its inaugural year, Post 108 placed 31st out of 395 statewide groups and 327 out of 5,547 nationwide.
“Let’s finish even higher this year,” said Bob Witchen, organizer and Post Commander.
Post 108 is a participating organization of the national program. As such, the Legion has opened its Group Sponsorship Program page (https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/171654/
Overview/?relatedId
=171125) and is already at 793 wreaths for 2023.
Sponsoring a wreath is a simple, online (https://tinyurl.com/n735zrbr) or in-person process. The cost options to sponsor wreaths are: one wreath for $17, two wreaths cost $34, five wreaths $85, or 10 at $170. Wreaths Across America also offers recurring sponsorships which can be canceled or paused anytime. Additionally, there are options to pair the sponsored wreath with another sent to your home or another address, have a sponsored wreath made in the honor of a living veteran or in memory of a fallen service member, or request the sponsored wreath be placed on a specific grave site.
Witchen added, “We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicated their time, energy, and resources to fulfilling this yearlong mission. We could not have done it without you.” Witchen and partner Larry Fox, confirmed that the Bradford Sanitary Authority has already offered to assist again this year, “Thanks to their help, we were able to pick up and distribute over 1,200 wreaths to four cemeteries. They are amazing.”