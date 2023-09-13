SMETHPORT — At Tuesday’s meeting, the McKean County commissioners declared September Hunger Action Month.
A proclamation read by commissioner Carol Duffy indicated that hunger and poverty are issues of vital concern in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“People are working hard to provide for themselves and their families,” she read. One in nine people, including one in seven children, “face food insecurity in northwest Pennsylvania, including one in eight in McKean County.”
Duffy said the commissioners are committed to taking steps to combat hunger and providing additional resources to help, and are committed to helping Second Harvest Food Bank “and educating people about the role of food banks and the need to devote more attention to the issue.”
She urged the public to volunteer and to donate not only this month, but every month, to help those in need.
“Food banks across the country will host numerous events throughout the month of September in their local communities,” Duffy said.
A spokesperson for Second Harvest thanked the commissioners and the community. “This is a very important month for us.”
Commissioner Tom Kreiner thanked Todd Hennard, who was in attendance at the meeting, for helping out The Friendship Table during the pandemic.
Hennard said he was present in case the commissioners had any questions about a Keystone Opportunity Zone extension of seven years for the old Archer’s building at Main and Congress streets in Bradford.
The commissioners had no questions, and approved the extension, as did the Bradford Area School District at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a staffing change, moving Brett Perry from purchasing director to elections director, effective Aug. 28.
Also approved was an Act 152 change negating a grant for 92 Summer St. in Bradford, for $10,000, and instead requesting $9,900 for a project at 21 Jefferson St. The match for the grant would be $3,300, for a total project cost of $13,200. The measure was approved.
The following were also approved: Children’s Advocacy Center grant application for $47,000 to Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency; application for county aid to Eldred Borough for $1,330.38 for liquid fuels; application for liquid fuels aid to Eldred Township for $5,467.87; application for liquid fuels aid to Hamilton Township for $1,622.56; and an application for liquid fuels aid to Otto Township for $3,457.89.
Also approved was a grant agreement for $100,000 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund between McKean County and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
A slew of agreements were renewed with various services, Early Intervention, Children and Youth Services and Foster Care.
The next commissioners meeting was scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 26.