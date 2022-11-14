Generating station

At left is the reservoir for the Seneca Pumped Storage Generating Station, while at right is the Kinzua Dam.

 Photo by Tom Huntoon

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — SUNY Jamestown Community College will host a special presentation by Justin Schapp, Deer Clan citizen of the Seneca Nation, at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Weeks Teleconference Hall, located in the Katharine Jackson Carnahan Center on the Jamestown campus.

“How Do Indigenous People Right a Historical Wrong?” is focused on how the Seneca approached the federal energy relicensing process of the Seneca Power Station. Located at the Kinzua Dam, the effort’s intent was to promote the Seneca Nation from a stakeholder status, to being the owner-operator of the massive hydroelectric facility.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos