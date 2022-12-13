Fish School photo

Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center student’s participated in games during a Fish School held Dec. 9.

 Photo provided

SMETHPORT — Kim Mooney’s Early Childhood Education class at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center held Fish School on Dec. 9 for the students.

Fish School is a program designed to help children understand fish — the aquatic vertebrates that have gills, paired fins, a long body covered with scales, and tend to be cold-blooded.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos