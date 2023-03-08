PORT ALLEGANY — Levi Howard, a student in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned his PC Pro certification on March 3.
Levi is a sophomore from Port Allegany School District. Levi is also a member of the CTC’s Cyberpatriot team.
Levi’s certificate is backed with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring his skills are workforce-ready. For more information on the Networking and Security program, feel free to contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or (814) 642-2573. For more information of the benefits of the industry certifications, go to https://w3.testout.com/certification/certhome.