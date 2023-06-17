WASHINGTON — Justice and accountability — those were the words used by Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators about Friday’s guilty verdict in the Tree of Life shooting.
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Friday afternoon, “Gisele and I are remembering the victims whose lives were taken during the horrific Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh over four years ago.
“Today, a jury found the shooter guilty of all charges,” he continued. “This is a step towards justice for such a hateful, disgusting, and antisemitic attack. We all must continue to stand in solidarity with Pennsylvania’s Jewish community against the evil of antisemitism.”
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., echoed his colleague’s thoughts.
“Today’s verdict holds accountable the person responsible for the deadliest act of violence against the Jewish community in American history,” Casey said on Friday. “This resounding conviction — guilty on all 63 counts, including hate crimes — is a clear rebuke of the hate and antisemitism that motivated the defendant to target worshippers observing Shabbat morning services across three congregations: Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light.”
Defendant Robert Bowers could face the death penalty at his sentencing on June 26.
“In order to achieve a full measure of justice for the 11 worshippers who lost their lives and six more people injured, we must continue working to root out the antisemitism that plagues our Nation and our world to this day,” Casey continued.
“Antisemitic incidents in the United States reached a new high in 2022, four years after this attack,” he said. “We owe it to those who lost their lives, the members of these congregations, and the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and beyond to ensure this never happens again.
“I am praying for the families and loved ones of Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger. May their memories be for a blessing.”