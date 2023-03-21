WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) are announcing that President Joe Biden has nominated Eric G. Olshan to be U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators play an essential role in recommending to the White House U.S. Attorney candidates with the commitment to equal justice, legal experience, and integrity necessary to serve the Commonwealth.
“Eric Olshan’s vast and deep experience across the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Department of Justice makes him well-qualified to serve the people of Western Pennsylvania,” said Casey. “From his time in the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section to his years of experience in the Western District as the Civil Rights Coordinator, Public Corruption Coordinator, and now as the Chief of the Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section, he has served a vital role in rooting out corruption and keeping our communities safe. I look forward to his swift confirmation and seeing him continue to serve with a commitment to integrity, fairness, and equal justice for all.”