HARRISBURG — The Senate of Pennsylvania sent Gov. Tom Wolf a measure that would standardize and streamline the process of prior authorization and step therapy for medical services, according to Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville.

The legislation would create standards and timely feedback for commercial health insurance plans, as well as Medicaid plans, when health care providers seek prior authorization approval from insurers. The bill also reforms step therapy protocols.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos