HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nominees for attorney general and state police commissioner won unanimous approval from Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday — a smooth landing for his top two public safety appointees.

Michelle Henry, a career prosecutor from Bucks County and a top deputy at the attorney general’s office, will fill the last two years of Shapiro’s elected four-year term as attorney general.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social