HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate has approved two measures to expand access to breast cancer screening tests with no out-of-pocket costs for people at high risk, said Sen. Cris Dush, R-Cameron, McKean, Potter.

Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer in women in the United States after skin cancers, and early detection is the key to saving lives. The Senate approved the following bills:

