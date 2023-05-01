SMETHPORT — The second round of Act 152 blight demolition program grant applications are now being accepted by McKean County, with a deadline of 4 p.m. May 26.
These grants will be reviewed in early June 2023 with a goal of awarding grants in mid to late June 2023.
McKean County launched the Act 152 Blight Demolition Program in 2021. The program provides grants to demolish blighted structures and is funded through a fee collected by the Recorder of Deeds Office when deeds and mortgages are recorded. In its first 2 years, the program has demolished a total of 14 buildings. The total cost of these projects was $162,568.43 including $113,030.20 in Act 152 grant funding and $49,538.23 in local match provided by the property owner or local municipality.
Applications for the first round of 2023 Act 152 Blight Funding were recently reviewed by the McKean County Commissioners, who have awarded funding for three Act 152 grants. The 2023 Act 152 first round projects include two projects in the City of Bradford and one project in Smethport Borough. The total cost of these projects is $31,300 including $22,900 in Act 152 grant funding and $8,400 in match provided by the property owner or local municipality.
Grant guidelines and applications for both the municipal and private landowner programs are available at www.mckeancountypa.org or by contacting: Ann Robinson, economic development liaison, (814) 887-3107, arrobinson@mckeancountypa.org; or Rick Fry, director of planning, (814) 887-2754, or at rfry@mckeancountypa.org