Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials urge residents across the area to remain vigilant and continue to be on the lookout for escaped prisoner Michael Burham, who used exercise equipment and bedsheets to break out of the Warren County Jail on July 6 shortly after 11 p.m.
He had been in the Warren facility since June 19.
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a formal press conference on Monday, “The search is driven by leads and tips. It has expanded in area and is subject to change.”
Bivens could not say if authorities were any closer to finding the fugitive than they were 24 hours ago, but did say, “It’s hard to say how close we are until we catch him. We are pushing him hard; I have no doubt we will capture him.”
Burham, 34, who had been held on $1 million bail, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 34-year-old Jamestown, N.Y. resident Kala Hodgkin, in May. He then led police on a two-week-long manhunt after kidnapping a Sheffield couple before dropping them off in South Carolina.
According to officials, Burham is a former sergeant in the Army Reserves, and is considered highly dangerous and possibly armed. Officials believe the fugitive has firearms training and self-taught survival skills. Bivens said during the press conference on Monday, “we have spoken to many of his associates, relatives, and fellow inmates and have a picture of who he is.”
There have been reports of sightings throughout Pennsylvania and New York, including one in McKean County. An officer responding to a tip of a possible sighting said, “We asked for identification and the guy said, ‘You think I’m that wanted person.’ His identification checked out; he wasn’t Burham but looked just like him.”
The officer added, “Burham could be anywhere. We don’t want to put people on edge but we want them to call if they see someone they think is him.”
Bivens commented on sightings as well, “We cannot rule out any of the sightings until we investigate each one.”
Campers across the area, including those in the Allegheny National Forest, have been alerted to the manhunt. According to the officials, stockpiles of supplies that “would assist him with prolonged stays in the woods” have been found in wooded areas in the vicinity of Warren, though they would not provide further detail about the contents or locations of the stockpiles.
Bivens added, “We do believe that he is getting some assistance. We are prepared to prosecute anyone who does offer him assistance.”
Burham has relatives in the area; however, police declined to comment about whether his family was cooperating.
Law enforcement asked people across the nation, not just in the immediate Twin Tiers region, to be familiar with Burham’s image. At this point, Burham may have changed clothes or changed his appearance. At the time of his escape, he had dark brown hair, brown facial hair, was wearing a prison-issued white and orange jumpsuit, a prison-issued denim jacket, and Crocs shoes.
Any of this could be altered, authorities said. Two aspects he would have trouble hiding or changing are the tiger tattoos; one on his right upper arm and the other on the inside lower left arm.
“At some point we will force him to make a mistake, and when he does, we will use that to our advantage,” Bivens said. “We are putting significant pressure, pushing him in areas, and using technology. He is not getting any rest. We are not sitting around waiting for him to make a mistake.”
More than 150 law enforcement officers are invested in finding Burham. In addition to searching on foot and with K-9 units, police have used all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicles, drones and aircraft. U.S. Marshals joined the manhunt Saturday.
“He will be pursued by the full force,” Bivens said.
The Warren Area School District canceled all summer programming normally scheduled at Beaty Warren Middle School for Monday, including the 21st Century program, LEAP, the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), and all SFSP meal preparation for City of Warren playground sites.
Crime stoppers of Warren has issued a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Burham, while recently the U.S. Marshals Service announced that they are offering a $7,500 reward for the same.
The public is asked to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious. Burham is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Call 911 immediately if he is spotted, authorities said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Warren at (814) 728-3600 or the Warren Police Department non-emergency line at (814) 723-2700. Local residents can also contact the Bradford City Police Department’s non-emergency line at (814) 368-6133 or (814) 887-4911.
Many questions have been raised concerning how Burham could have escaped. Officials have indicated a separate investigation is underway in relation to how that occurred and evidence has been collected.