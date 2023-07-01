On a warm Thursday evening, classic cars rolled into the parking lot of a local eatery. This was just a preview of what is to come this summer in car shows around the area.
A showing of antique cars, hotrods, and a few newer models, about 20 cars in total were on display at Papa Scoops on West Washington Street in Bradford last night. Bradford Street Dreams Club president Gary Hoy said, “We were supposed to have this on the 17th (of June) but the weather didn’t cooperate.” He added there are many more shows coming up.
The next one, hosted by the club, is part of Otto Township’s Hometown Daze, on July 22, in the grass behind the Otto-Eldred Junior/Senior High School in Duke Center.
To register a vehicle — car, motorcycle or Jeep — for this event, pay the $12 fee between 9 a.m. and noon the day of the show. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an award ceremony promptly at 3:30 p.m. Live music by The Cruisers will keep your toes tapping.
As enthusiasts are getting their rides readied for the rest of the summer shows, the big one happens Sept. 10 this year. The theme this year will be Mashed Potato.
The show lines Main Street in Bradford beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting throughout the day until trophies are awarded at 4 p.m. Registration, $12 for the entry fee, takes place either by contacting Hoy at (814) 632-3717 or (814) 598-8554, or by email at garykhoy@gmail.com; or in-person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the show.
The Silver Anniversary of the Autumn Daze car show in downtown Bradford — 25 years of bringing the community together. Proceeds of this event benefit the Bradford City Firefighters Local 655.
Hosted by Bradford’s Street Dreams Car Club the day will be filled with vendors, food, fun, and of course, live music by The Cruisers. Expect to see antique, classic, and special interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.
On another car related topic, a few weeks ago in ‘Round the Square, there was a call to automobile enthusiasts about the McKean County Motor Club. A McKean County Motor Club badge had been found in an attic by a man in the United Kingdom.
John Allen reached out from England. He found the badge about 10 years ago while refurbishing a Georgian Rectory. He said it was one of a collection of 14 other badges. The one from McKean County is approximately five by four inches and finished in red and blue enamel. Allen thinks it was from the 1940s or 50s. He took the badge with a box of others to the BBC version of the Antiques Roadshow to see if he could find out more information, but was disappointed in their comments.
“The actual recording was a bit of a disappointment, I had spent hours, days, on researching what I could about each badge and produced a lot of material on a number of laminated A4 sheets. The guy said they, sadly, did not have time to go into detail!! He said the whole collection would be worth circa £1500 ($1,896) to £2000 ($2,528),” he said.
Allen continued, “I wasn’t best pleased as the one on the right hand side, center, with the Lion Rampant, I had found for sale on the internet with a pre-sale estimate of $990 , and the best one of all, because of its provenance, the one in the center with the Bengal Tiger, barely got a mention.”
The badges in the cobweb-covered box have sparked some interest but not as much as he had hoped. As car show season is rolling in, hopefully, the photos will jog some memories and there are some in the area who can shed light on the mystery of the McKean County Motor Club, as well as what happened to putting badges on the grille of a vehicle.