The Magic Bean Café hosted School Street Elementary’s Career Club Wednesday Nov.16, for a visit. The November trip to the Magic Bean Café, owned by Rocco Pompa, highlights innovative entrepreneurism in our community.
Career Club and the corresponding visit are part of the ‘Leader in Me’ program that involves all of the School Street students, in a club of their choice, in helping students build life skills. The Career Club will visit a Bradford business every month.
Pompa graciously showed the students around his business, explained what he does, and answered questions. The students were enamored with the board games, playing cards, and merchandise that the shop has to offer for kids of all ages. They were excited to learn about the business. After the tour and questions were over, The Magic Bean Café served hot chocolate and the students had some time to play the wide selection of board games that the café has available.
Elementary School Counselor, Julie Speaker, and School Paraprofessional Sherry Rodgers led the students on the visit. Speaker reported, “Our students had so much fun, and The Magic Bean Café is a great representation that niche ideas can lead to incredible businesses. Our students really learned a lot today about being an entrepreneur and following their passions”.
Career Club is very excited and will continue setting up additional visits with businesses throughout the area for anyone interested.
When speaking about the visit, Pompa said, “I was more than happy to partner with Career Club because it’s an excellent initiative that our school system runs, and I would love to have them back in the future.”
The Magic Bean Café is a family friendly board game café located at 15 and 17 Kennedy St. in Bradford. The Café offers a variety of menu items such as coffee and other drinks, baked goods, paninis and sandwiches, soups, and pre-packaged snacks. The board games are easily accessible and diverse. A prominent feature of the business is the retail area with Magic the Gathering cards and accessories. The café hosts game nights and tournaments for the game as well.