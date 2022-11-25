Magic Bean

Career Club of School Street Elementary School visited the Magic Bean Cafe as part of the ‘Leader in Me’ program. The Career Club will visit a Bradford business every month.

 Photo submitted

The Magic Bean Café hosted School Street Elementary’s Career Club Wednesday Nov.16, for a visit. The November trip to the Magic Bean Café, owned by Rocco Pompa, highlights innovative entrepreneurism in our community.

Career Club and the corresponding visit are part of the ‘Leader in Me’ program that involves all of the School Street students, in a club of their choice, in helping students build life skills. The Career Club will visit a Bradford business every month.

