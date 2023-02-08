Brandy Schimp Kane Mayor

Brandy Schimp, Mayor of Kane, and owner of Moose Ventures, LLC, will be the headline presenter at this years Women Empowering Women event in March.

 Photo submitted

KANE — Women Empowering Women is proud to have Kane Mayor, Brandy Schimp present “Raise Your Voice: How to be Heard in the Boardroom and Beyond” at the 2023 Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event in Kersey on March 8.

“Having your voice heard in the workplace, in the boardroom, and beyond those doors can be challenging,” said Shanda Kelsch, President of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development. “Knowing how to use your voice effectively and efficiently to get your message heard is an acquired skill. Brandy will share with us the lessons that she has learned in life, business, and politics that have helped her to climb the ladder to success. We are thrilled to have Brandy Schimp as part of our team.”

