KANE — Women Empowering Women is proud to have Kane Mayor, Brandy Schimp present “Raise Your Voice: How to be Heard in the Boardroom and Beyond” at the 2023 Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event in Kersey on March 8.
“Having your voice heard in the workplace, in the boardroom, and beyond those doors can be challenging,” said Shanda Kelsch, President of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development. “Knowing how to use your voice effectively and efficiently to get your message heard is an acquired skill. Brandy will share with us the lessons that she has learned in life, business, and politics that have helped her to climb the ladder to success. We are thrilled to have Brandy Schimp as part of our team.”
The Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise education and networking event is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 8 at the Red Fern, located at 421 Old Kersey Road in Kersey. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m.
Tickets are $38 and only available through Feb. 18. Purchase tickets online at www.womenempoweringwomen.life. Seating is limited.
Born and raised in Kane and a graduate of Kane High School Class of 2002, Schimp went on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing in 2006. She is currently serving the second year of her second term as mayor and owns and manages Moose Ventures LLC, a commercial and residential rental company.
Schimp is active on several boards and organizations including Northwest Bank Advisory Board, Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania Executive Board, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Advisory Board, Kane Rotary and Kane Children’s Museum, and is an active member of the Tabor Lutheran Church.
She currently lives in the borough with her husband and three young children. She enjoys outdoor recreation with her family and friends.