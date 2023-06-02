A groundbreaking ceremony, seven years in the making, to rehabilitate and renovate the housing units on South Center Street and Brookline Court, was held on Thursday next to the McKean County Housing Authority Office on Campus Drive.
“It was a collaborative effort, and we are thankful to the entire community,” Alcherrie Williams, director of the McKean County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities, said in her opening remarks. “SCBC Properties, formerly known as South Center and Brookline Court, offers sustainability and affordability. We couldn’t have done this without the partnerships we have made.”
The groundbreaking was attended by representatives of state lawmakers, Bradford’s mayor, McKean County commissioners, representatives from the Bradford Area School District, and many area industry leaders and community partners.
A statement from state Sen. Cris Dush’s office relayed his remarks, stating that he “stands in pursuit of affordable housing. It is not just a basic need, it is a right. Without affordable housing, there is a strain on the fabric of society. Housing is a place to build a future.”
In the background of the ceremony, workers for Gleason Construction could be seen working on the rooftops of Building 10, currently under construction. This phase of the project is estimated to be completed in August, and the entire project is scheduled for completion by the end of summer 2024.
McKean County Commissioner Tom Kreiner commended the housing and redevelopment authorities as well as the Partnership for Housing in getting the project to where it is today, and “for years of effort, and for making this a priority. Decent, affordable housing is a vital component, a crucial need.”
Williams was excited to see the work moving forward. She said that Gleason Construction, PureTech and Giordano Builders — all local contractors — have been hard at work for a few months, and are moving right along.
Residents have not been displaced during the project. Normal turnover of residents was expected and even anticipated, which ensured those who remained in residence had somewhere to live throughout the duration of the project.
“The project is using a checkerboard concept,” Williams said. “There are 20 units vacant and some are currently in the construction phase. There are residents ready to move into the new units from where they are now. Then the work will begin again (on the next unit).”
Mayor Tom Reil said, on behalf of the City of Bradford, “this project is a plus for the city and the community, whenever we can improve the quality of life for our residents.”
And there are big plans for future projects as well.
“The High Rise is on the horizon,” Williams said. But the process to secure funding is only in the planning stages at this time.
“We hope (the process) goes quicker than last time — it took seven years and started before me — now that we are working together with the Partnership for Housing and we know the process better, it should speed things up, hopefully,” she said.