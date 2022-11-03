Shortchanged

 Photo provided

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — SBU Theater will present “Shortchanged: One-Act Festival 8” Nov. 9-12, at St. Bonaventure University’s Garret Theater, located adjacent to Devereux Hall on the SBU campus. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

This is the SBU Theater program’s eighth one-act festival in 20 years and this festival is all comedies.

