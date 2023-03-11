ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Faculty promotions and the elevation of a retired professor to emeritus status have been announced by Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at St. Bonaventure University.
The following promotions are effective Sept. 1, 2023:
- Dr. Susan Branco was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of counselor education in the School of Education.
- Dr. Daniel Ellis was promoted from associate professor to professor of English in the School of Arts and Sciences.
- Dr. Alex Gillham was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of philosophy in the School of Arts and Sciences.
- Dr. Heather McDivitt was promoted from lecturer to assistant professor of philosophy in the School of Arts and Sciences.
- Dr. James Pientka was promoted from associate professor to professor of physics in the School of Arts and Sciences.
- Dr. Steven Pitt was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of history in the School of Arts and Sciences.
- Dr. Rebecca Scherer was granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of counselor education in the School of Education.
- Dr. Scott Simpson was promoted from associate professor to professor of chemistry in the School of Arts and Sciences.
- Dr. Mark Wilson was promoted from associate professor to professor of finance in the School of Business.
Additionally, Dr. Diana Lawrence-Brown, professor of inclusive education in the School of Education, who retired in December of 2022, was granted professor emeritus status, effective immediately. This is an honorary designation granted in recognition of meritorious service to the university and the professor’s field of knowledge.