A 9-1-1 dispatcher, from a seat in front of several computer screens and often with a frightened caller in their ear, sends first responders to calls for help, within seconds of each call.

Once personnel are dispatched, Emergency Telecommunicators (ETCs) at the McKean County Department of Emergency Services (9-1-1 Center) continue to provide service to the caller. ETCs, 9-1-1 call takers/dispatchers, play a vital role in emergency services and can be considered the first link in the public safety response chain. ETCs lead callers in doing cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), delivering babies and through other scary situations. In order to handle such calls, they undergo extensive training to process an emergency call quickly, think fast and make the best decision possible to get the best outcome possible. They are often heard but rarely seen or recognized for their actions.

