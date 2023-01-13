A 9-1-1 dispatcher, from a seat in front of several computer screens and often with a frightened caller in their ear, sends first responders to calls for help, within seconds of each call.
Once personnel are dispatched, Emergency Telecommunicators (ETCs) at the McKean County Department of Emergency Services (9-1-1 Center) continue to provide service to the caller. ETCs, 9-1-1 call takers/dispatchers, play a vital role in emergency services and can be considered the first link in the public safety response chain. ETCs lead callers in doing cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), delivering babies and through other scary situations. In order to handle such calls, they undergo extensive training to process an emergency call quickly, think fast and make the best decision possible to get the best outcome possible. They are often heard but rarely seen or recognized for their actions.
That is no longer the case.
A Tree of Recognition has been installed in the hallway of the McKean County 9-1-1 building and all who work there will see it everyday.
The tree will gather leaves of various colors as ETCs make “saves.” Quality Assurance/Training Coordinator Stephanie Scrivo explained, “all calls for cardiac arrest are monitored and if there is a situation where the ETC provides CPR instructions to the caller, and the pulse is re-established, it is considered a save.” She sends those calls to the 9-1-1 Coordinator Joel Anderson and the Department of Emergency Services Director Nathan Burgett for evaluation. The ETCs were first awarded a certificate for the save, but now will also receive an adornment to place on the tree, as well.
The first ETC to receive a leaf is Zach Holt, a six-year veteran. Holt placed his first leaf on the tree with help from his new friend, Blaine.
On Nov. 26, 2022, Holt took a call from a frantic grandmother whose 3-year-old grandson was experiencing a seizure. Holt recognized, thanks to his experience and training, the child was not breathing effectively, and went directly into the CPR pre-arrival instructions, after gathering critical information. He provided instructions to the grandmother, who relayed them to the mother who began resuscitative measures, including CPR.
Holt’s experience allowed him to simultaneously provide pre-arrival instructions and keep everyone calm and focused on providing the necessary care before the arrival of emergency medical services. As a result, the child began to breathe on his own, he regained consciousness, and showed signs of activity by tugging at his clothing. The mother was highly grateful for the rapid recognition of the seriousness of the call and the actions Holt took to provide life-saving instructions and reassurance to the family.
Julia Grandinetti was also recently recognized with a blue butterfly for instructions given during a call for a child born at home in January of 2022 as well as a life saved in December of 2021. Mandy Tyger received a leaf for a life saved in November 2022.
Craig Simons was awarded a Silver leaf. In November 2022, Simons began his 25th year as an ETC. The national average career length for an emergency telecommunicator is two to three years.
Scrivo said, “this is a significant milestone.”
At the McKean County Department of Emergency Services, there are 13 ETCs currently.
“All of our ETCs are certified by the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch in the following courses: Emergency Telecommunicator, Emergency Police Dispatch, Emergency Fire Dispatch and Emergency Medical Dispatch. These courses take many hours to complete, followed by a test they must pass to be certified in each discipline,” Scrivo said. “Not only must they complete these courses, but they also have to complete an in-house training program at the McKean County 9-1-1 Center that is approved by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which is monitored by a senior dispatcher or certified training officer and myself.”
She explained that the training typically takes around three months, at about 40 hours per week and the ETC learns what they need to know about police, fire, EMS, county geography and other resources available, who has what equipment and which departments have specialized training, among other useful information.
When training is completed, another 300-question test must be passed to continue employment. ETCs are state-mandated to recertify in each discipline every two years and have a set amount of continuing education hours which prepares the ETC to select a protocol (question set) specific to the emergency based on what information the caller has relayed to them when they are asked, “Ok, tell me exactly what happened?”