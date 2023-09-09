SMETHPORT — The Sixth Arts on the Island event happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Sept. 30 at Hamlin Lake Park on Willow Street.
The fundraiser benefiting the McKean County Historical Society includes a car show, arts and crafts vendors, food and music throughout the day. Admission is free.
“This year, at the car show, we added a category for fire trucks. We hope to have mayors, police or fire chiefs, or other leaders in the first responders sponsor a trophy for this new category,” Bart Barton, event organizer, said. Other categories of vehicles for the show eligible to compete for an award include cars older than 1950, 1950-63, 1964-74, 1975 to present with stock under 300 horsepower, 1975 to present with high performance over 300 HP; Jeeps of any year; motorcycles of any year; antique trucks 1945 and older, 1946 to present; and fire trucks. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. to the winners of each class. During the car show, those walking around can enjoy the music of the ’50s and ’60s as they wait to see who wins in each of the select categories.
The island can hold up to 200 cars and, Barton stated, “the Autumn Daze show in Bradford, and other shows in the region, they feed into our show. We really don’t know how many cars will be on display until they are all registered.”
Car show pre-registration runs until a week prior to the event. Contact the McKean County Historical Society at (814) 887-5142 to pre-register for a discounted rate of $10. Otherwise, registration will also be available the day of the show beginning at 9 a.m. for $12.
Music will be blasting on the island throughout the day. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bobby Spaeth will be on stage, then it’s Glen Lucas from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Organizers aren’t ready to announce the midday band, but said Gene Shunk will play from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with After Today closing the event from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Another event addition is an anvil shoot at noon. Barton said, “There will be three separate shoot offs, each with three anvils. Prizes for each round are really good: first place, $200; second place, $150; and third place is $100 — and only 60 tickets for each round will be sold. Oh, and you can choose your ticket number, as long as it is still available.”
Anvil shoots, historic events dating back to the 1600s, used to be for practical purposes to test the stability of the anvil prior to sale. Then they became a way to fake cannon fire during the Revolutionary war and later came into use to celebrate special events and holidays.
Two anvils will be used, said Barton, “a large one, placed in the middle of a field, serves as the base for the smaller one to be launched from. A circular grid will have been marked off and the winner is determined by the point, or horn, of the anvil’s hitting position in the ground.”
Ticket numbers match the numbers on the target; predict where the anvil will land to choose a number. Tickets are available at the Old Jail Museum or on the McKean County Historical Society website at $20 each. Participants do not need to be present to win.
Barton has worked with Paul Raymond and Blane Puller as well as the fire department to ensure event safety.
Vendors, including crafters, take to the island for setup before 9 a.m. on the day of the event.
“Most of the crafters have been coming since we started. They know what to do. We always have a great variety of items from our artisans, they do a great job,” Barton said.
He described some bringing in handcrafted jewelry, others have brought in plants they have cultivated, pottery, photography and more.
“We have many who are returning this year and a few who are new. Some favorites who come every year were checking in before the show ended last year,” organizers said. A few of the artisans already confirmed to be in attendance include: Budding Colors with acrylic painting and unique stuffed animals; Dee’s Creations with holiday wreaths, gnomes and garden creatures; Theresa Geneaux (the Alpaca Lady) with alpaca apparel; scented wax from Pink Zebra; and new this year, Fair Trade Federation member Sally McCombs will be on site with her shop, Trades of Hope, with handcrafted fashion, accessories and home decor from around the world. While there are too many vendors scheduled to list, there is still space available, organizers said, and artisans should reach out as soon as possible to secure a spot.
And, of course, food vendors will be ready to serve including RamCor with Italian sausage, cheesesteak, breakfast sandwiches and curly fries; CJ’s BBQ; Mr. D’s Donuts and Poppa Scoops; Kampers Kettle Corn; and Napoli’s Brick Oven Pizza.
The event will be held rain or shine, according to Barton. “Unless there is really horrible weather, the festival will go on.” Alternative arrangements have already been planned for any case where the island cannot be used.
For vendors, crafters and those who want to show off their rides but have not registered, email mchsmuseum@verizon.net or call (814) 887-5142. Cars can also be registered on the day of the event.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Barton as well.