The Bradford Sanitary Authority is currently reviewing plans from Lafayette Township to extend the sanitary sewer to customers on Droney Road.
After an initial request for 30 EDUs, which are equivalent dwelling units, or sewer hookups, which the Authority had approved, the township requested two additional EDUs.
“They are currently in the process of completing the Department of Environmental Protection planning module for the project which requires signatures from the downstream conveyance systems and BSA Wastewater treatment plants,” explained Steve Disney, Authority executive director, at Tuesday’s meeting. The authority and its engineers, Gannett Fleming, are reviewing their planning module and plans.
“BSA approved adding the 2 EDUs pending the full approval of this project from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection,” Disney said.
In other news, a bid opening for timber bids has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. May 15 for a small section of white ash trees that are succumbing to the emerald ash borer infestation.
“The sale will cover 81 acres and consists of approximately 165,000 board feet with at least 108,000 board feet being white ash,” Disney said.
In an effort to help out customers, both the sanitary and Bradford water authorities have registered again with customer financial assistance programs — Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund (PAHAF) and the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
“There are indications at the state level that additional funds could be made available again for both of these programs,” Disney said. “The plan is for leftover federal COVID funds to be re-distributed to provide extended funding.”
He also gave an update on local pollutant limits.
“Local limits are related to pollutant loading in the plant influent from non-residential dischargers, such as industries,” Disney explained. “The available loading is allocated to the industries via the industrial user (IU) permits per the Industrial Pretreatment Program (IPP).”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction over local limits, and has accepted the authority’s local limits evaluation.
“The authority passed a resolution to adopt the modifications. Proposed limits which are less stringent than currently approved limits require the EPA to issue public notice of not less than 30-days for comment,” he continued. “The contributing municipalities have up to four months to adopt the revised limits.”
Disney gave an update on some community related events as well.
He said the authority enjoyed hosting a group of 5th and 6th graders from The Learning Center for a tour of the wastewater treatment plant on April 4. “The BSA personnel also set up live hands-on demonstrations with the flush truck, TV camera system, backhoe and looked at sludge samples and micro-organisms through the laboratory microscope.”
He said the recent rain barrel workshop hosted with the McKean County Conservation District went over well, with numerous positive comments received. Thirty people worked on 24 rain barrels. City of Bradford residents were reminded they can apply for stormwater credits once their rain barrels have been deployed. Each submitted application and rain barrel deployment will be field checked to see if residents are eligible for up to a 15% credit on their storm water fee.
“We also had the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford environmental science class on-site this week for a tour of the facility grounds,” he said, adding it was a “very nice group of 30 students and four advisors. They would like to work with us on various projects going forward, on areas such as laboratory testing and sampling the sludge.”