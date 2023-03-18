WEATHER: Did you know dandelions can predict the weather?
An article by Tiffany Means for Farmers Almanac describes six plants that are more reliable prognosticators with more accuracy than a certain groundhog of February fame.
“Dandelions, like pimpernels, these herb-flowers close when they detect moisture and reopen when the weather dries. The scarlet pimpernel is such a good prognosticator of fair and foul weather that it has been nicknamed the “poor man’s weather glass.” Its blooms remain open in full sun, but when skies turn cloudy or humidity reaches about 80%, they fold up like little rain-shy umbrellas. They do this to keep their pollen dry and their nectar from being diluted.”
Fallen pine cones can be weather predictors, too. “If the air is dry, pine cones fan out their scales, resembling mini-Christmas trees. If, however, there is a rise in humidity or if rain is in the air, their scales will clamp tightly shut, overlapping one another.”
The earthstar fungus, “which resembles a brown mushroom surrounded by a skirt of leathery ‘petals’ — remains open during rainstorms (raindrops help disperse its spores), so when these ‘petals’ curl up and enclose the center spore sac, you can expect rain to end soon.”
Seaweed that’s washed ashore can tell you about humidity. “When it plumps up, that’s an indicator the weather is damp and muggy. (This is likely a result of the plant being coated with sea salt, which is hygroscopic and attracts moisture.) If, however, surfaced seaweed appears shriveled and dehydrated, take it as a sign that conditions are dry.”
What about the air temperature? Check your nearest rhododendron.
“When temperatures dip to 32 degrees Fahrenheit (freezing), a rhododendron’s long, leathery leaves begin to droop and gradually curl inward. And at 20 degrees and lower, their leaves are tightly curled, like cigars, and point straight down to the ground.”
