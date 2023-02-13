VALENTINE: Are you looking for a wild way to say you care this Valentine’s Day?
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has just the thing — free, printable wildlife Valentine’s Day cards featuring a Pennsylvania wild animal and a fun fact to share.
The eight cards feature a barred owl, a black bear, a snowshoe hare, a porcupine, a bull elk, a little brown bat, a bobcat and a skunk.
What would a skunk have to do with it? It’s pretty clever, really — “You’re scentsational” is the message.
The cards are cute, educational and are more friend-centric than romance related — great for children, if classes still pass out Valentine cards. We must admit, we don’t know the answer to that.
The cards are available at https://bit.ly/3YkAIP0.
The Game Commission has a virtual learning page, Wildlife on WiFi, which features lessons, activities and education videos. It’s available at http://bit.ly/3QXctTm.
The snow goose is featured, complete with a webcam, an interactive story map and crafts. We took a look at the webcam, thinking we’d be lucky to see a goose or two. We saw about 100. Take a look and see what you can find.
There are sections on mammals, backyard wildlife, birds, wildlife science, careers in wildlife, endangered and threatened species and even virtual field trips.
Several livestream cameras are available, letting viewers get a peek at bald eagles, peregrine falcons, elk and even black bears.
The livestreams come with a note of caution: “Remember, nature can be difficult to watch.”
Wildlife on WiFi contains lessons for children, and are marked for the best grade levels. Some, like common Pennsylvania mammal tracks, hold universal appeal.
