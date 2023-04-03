NO FOOLING, tax day is coming.
Just two weeks remain until the deadline for taxpayers to submit their individual returns. The official date this year is April 18, a Tuesday. Sound odd? We thought it did, so we look into why it wasn’t on Monday, April 17 — the 15th falls on the weekend, so that was easy to understand.
According to IRS.gov, “The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday, which falls on Monday, April 17.”
Looking for free filing? The IRS’s Free File program, available only at https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free, allows taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 to file their taxes electronically for free using brand-name software provided by commercial tax filing companies.
Or, are you one of the many who need assistance filing a simple return? Did you know that The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.
VITA sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including:
- People who generally make $60,000 or less
- Persons with disabilities; and
- Limited English-speaking taxpayers
Though it is a little outside the area, there is a VITA location at the Allegheny Community Center, located at 42 Clark St., 2nd Floor, in Warren, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday, to assist. Call (814) 723-4180 for more information.
In addition to VITA, the TCE program offers free tax help, particularly for those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors, according to the IRS website.