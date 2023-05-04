STUTTERING: Monday marked the beginning of National Stuttering Awareness Week. During this year’s observance, the Stuttering Foundation, shared a list of “5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Stuttering” to raise awareness and promote understanding for people who stutter.
Singing and Stuttering: People don’t stutter when they sing — In fact, there are contestants that have appeared on American Idol and America’s Got Talent who have shared their personal experience with stuttering.
Male vs. Female: Stuttering affects three to four times as many males as females.
80 Million People Stutter: More than 80 million people worldwide stutter, which is about 1% of the global population. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 3 million people who stutter.
5% of Children Stutter: Approximately 5% of all children go through a period of stuttering that lasts six months or more. Three-quarters of those will recover by late childhood, leaving about 1% with a long-term stutter. The best prevention tool is early intervention.
People Who Stutter Are Smart: People who stutter are as smart and capable as anyone else. Many exceptionally smart, talented, and successful people struggle with stuttering. Check out our list of Famous People Who Stutter for several examples of smart and talented people.
The Foundation, established in 1947 by Malcolm Fraser, a successful businessman who struggled with stuttering, provides free online resources for people who stutter and their families, as well as support for research into the causes of stuttering.
If you or someone you know stutters and would like to print an “I Stutter ID Card” or find other information visit www.StutteringHelp.org.