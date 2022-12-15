SQUIRRELS: Feeling squirrely? Head on across the border into New York state and grab a copy of next year’s calendar featuring the four-foot-tall squirrel statues that are placed throughout Olean.
The 17th edition of the Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar is available for 2023.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Woodland have created the calendar, which features local families who turned in photos with their relatives appearing with the squirrels throughout Olean.
Once again, this edition includes information about all the squirrels in town. Did you know they have names? Visit the webpage at cityofolean.org/squirrels/
There are 28 of the fun art displays currently, but there may be more in the future.
The calendar showcases some related holidays, too, like National Squirrel Day, National Squirrel Awareness Month, and many ‘nuts’ days – peanut, almond, etc. We just love the squirrels that populate the many professional sports fields.
A map depicting locations of all squirrels is inside. The calendar, sold at the Olean Chamber office, sells for $12 or two for $20 with limited copies (100) available.
The Olean Chamber also teamed up with Studio4East and created a Santa Claus Lane long sleeve t-shirt. Unveiled at the Jingle Bell Jubilee early this month, the t-shirts range in sizes Small thru XL (no mediums are available) and cost $15.
In other squirrel news, GOACC has many squirrel items/memorabilia for sale. The Chamber has squirrel socks, squirrel bookmarks, squirrel onesies and two new Holiday plush to benefit the Santa Claus Lane celebration. Item prices range from $1 — $15.00.
The whole squirrel project is neat. It would be interesting to see something similar in Bradford.