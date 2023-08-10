SOCIAL MEDIA: Chances are, just about everyone reading this has at least one account on social media – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, TikTok, Snapchat, etc.
Chances also are, just about everyone reading this has thought about deleting one – or all – of the apps altogether.
A study conducted by cybersecurity website VPNpro.com, “examined Google search data to discover which social media apps Americans wish to delete nationwide and in each state. The data was based on the aggregated average monthly volume for search terms frequently used by people seeking to delete or deactivate each social media app in the country, such as ‘delete Facebook’, ‘how to deactivate Facebook’ etc.”
The study found Instagram and Facebook are the top two apps searched for deletion – revealing more than 1 million searches per month per site, across the United States – followed by Snapchat, Twitter/X and TikTok. The top 10 social media apps that Americans want to delete are rounded out by Reddit, LinkedIn, YouTube, WhatsApp and Pinterest (in that order), the research found.
Social media can be a study in extremes, from hilarious memes and videos of cute and fuzzy animals to uninformed, absolutist comments and rants of all descriptions.
From constant sugarcoating (no one’s lives are that perfect) to keeping up with the Joneses to rampant negativity about places, people or businesses, it can all become a bit tiresome.
A couple of sayings come to mind: “It’s stupid to complain about something that you’re contributing to,” and, “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.”
Need some time to think about it? We’ll wait.