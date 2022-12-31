SECTION: We know this is the time of year when readers open The Era, looking for our year-end roundup of news stories and our annual necrology. You might notice it’s not in today’s edition.
This year, we’re doing things a little differently.
We’re still going to bring you those annual lists, but the timing is going to be delayed.
We’ve heard from many readers who say they pull that section out and keep it, for genealogy or historical purposes. So we decided to make it a separate section, including year-end news along with the chronology and necrology readers are used to seeing.
We plan to have this section in the Jan. 11 edition of The Era.
Today’s issue includes the Era’s top 10 stories of the year, as chosen by the newspaper’s editors and reporters.
We don’t have an edition on Monday because of the federal holiday, and the paper will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
From all of us at The Era, and at Bradford Publishing, we wish you a Happy New Year.
——————
NEW: It’s nearly time to ring in the new year. And with it, a sense of hope and promise. We found some quotes about looking to the new year that we enjoyed.
As Martin Luther King said, “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
From William E. Vaughan, columnist and author, “An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”
And from author Vern McLellan, “What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.”
