ROADWAYS. Did you know — streets, roads and avenues are different, and not named at random? What’s in a name — a lot, and streets, avenues, and roads use a series of conventions that, once recognized, become hard to not notice when exploring an area.
Recently, Greg Dennis posted an interesting bit of information to the I Grew Up in Bradford, PA Facebook page concerning the reason why roadways are named ending with Avenue, Street, Court, Way, etc.
According to Dennis’s post, as well as Vox.com, here is what is behind those names:
Road:
- Can be anything that connects two points and is the most basic of the naming conventions.
Way:
- A small side street off of a road.
Street:
- A public way that has buildings on both sides of it. They run perpendicular to avenues.
Avenue:
- Also a public way that has buildings or trees on either side of it, which runs perpendicular to streets.
Lane:
- A narrow road often found in a rural area. Basically, the opposite of a boulevard.
Drive:
- A long, winding road that has its route shaped by its environment, like a nearby lake or mountain.
Terrace:
- A street that follows the top of a slope.
Place:
- A road or street that has no throughway — or leads to a dead end.
Court:
- A road or street that ends in a circle or loop.
Alley:
- A small pathway between buildings.
