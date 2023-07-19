ROAD TRIP: Ah summertime. Warm breezes, blue skies, family oriented activities available and road trips planned.
Not to mention the thousand “are we there yet?” and the pit stops because “I didn’t have to go then!” How do you pack for a road trip?
When we were kids, our moms packed sandwiches and thermoses or pitchers of water or Kool-Aid. We might bring a change of clothes and some creek shoes (sorry, this is Bradford, that’s pronounced crick shoes). And we called it good.
Now, when there are cellphones and gas stations and dollar stores every few miles, there are long lists of things that people should pack to go on a trip.
Water, non-perishable foods, blanket, air compressor, tire gauge, battery jumper cable, emergency warning triangle, road flares, duct tape, flashlight, matches (a Zippo lighter and Case knife, we imagine), work gloves, rain poncho, whistle, bungee cords, cable ties, portable radio, tow rope, nylon cord, toilet paper, seatbelt cutter, First Aid kit and on and on.
And kids have cellphones or DVD players or games or whatever to focus on in the car. We fought over who got to sit in the “back back” of the station wagon and watched the world go by.
And by gosh, if we knew what was good for us, we were quiet. But that was a whole different time!
Today, there are parts of the game section at stores devoted to travel — playing cards, coloring books, Mad Libs (our favorite), bingo and so on. These would have been neat back in the day.