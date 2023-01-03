REMINDER: Remember, readers, the year-end chronology of news stories and necrology from 2022 will not be in today’s edition.
Instead, the information will be in a special section in the Jan. 11 edition.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 11:46 am
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 11:46 am
Instead, the information will be in a special section in the Jan. 11 edition.
————————
RESOLUTIONS: Now that we’re in the new year, let’s talk about resolutions. Did you make any?
Parade.com had a list of some resolutions to try this year, with a different outlook.
For body positivity, focus on a passion not the way you look. Work out to feel good, not be thinner.
For a more positive outlook, stop gossiping and spread positivity. Give at least one compliment a day.
Go a whole day without checking your email. Turn off your phone one night a week.
Do random acts of kindness. Write down one thing you’re grateful for each night. Talk to yourself with kindness.
Read a book a month. Keep a journal.
Go someplace you’ve never been — it doesn’t have to be far away, just step out of your comfort zone and do something a little daring, learn something new. Travel on a small budget.
Don’t buy things you don’t need. Donate clothes you don’t wear.
Let go of grudges. Avoid people who complain a lot. Remove negativity or anything that makes you feel lousy.
Stay in touch with the people who matter.
Start a new hobby.
Pay it forward.
Talk less, listen more.
Write down your goals. Committing goals to paper makes you more likely to achieve them.
Stretch. People today spend a lot of time sitting in front of computers, or hunched over cell phones. Loosen up those tight muscles with a few minutes of stretching every day.
Aim to start and end each day with happiness and gratitude.
