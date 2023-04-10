RECIPE: This is from Maine Farm Table Cookbook, courtesy of Farmers Almanac. We’ve heard a lot of people talk about the tasty treat that is a Fiddlehead fern, and found a recipe that uses it.
Fiddleheads, the just-sprouted unfurled head of the Ostrich fern, are a much-anticipated wild-foraged food. They are only available for a couple of weeks in the spring and will appear at farmers’ markets and grocery stores. The ferns taste a little like if asparagus married broccoli, and they must be cooked to be edible. In this simple pasta dish, they add texture and interest—as well as complementary flavor—to crisp asparagus and tender baby artichokes.
Spaghetti With Fiddleheads And Artichokes — Ingredients: 1 pound dried spaghetti; quarter cup olive oil; 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped; half cup asparagus tips, blanched; 1 pound fresh baby artichokes, trimmed and blanched, then quartered; half cup fresh fiddleheads, cleaned and blanched; Sea salt, to taste; Freshly ground black pepper, to taste; half cup grated Parmesan
DIRECTIONS: Cook pasta until al dente. Drain, rinse and set aside. Meanwhile, heat olive oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the asparagus, artichokes, and fiddleheads, and sauté until they just begin to crisp. Add cooked and drained pasta to the skillet and stir gently to mix everything together; you may want to use tongs for this. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with Parmesan to serve.
Fiddlehead ferns are best picked from late April to early June, and can be harvested from the time they emerge until the stem is about 15 cm tall, and should only be picked while still tightly coiled.
The ferns are named for their resemblance to the decorative scroll of a violin.