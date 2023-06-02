OUCH. A recent study by Chicago-based personal injury law firm, Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, revealed the top five most Googled injuries in each state in the nation. Using search history through Google data the firm was able to establish the personal injuries and ailments that affect each state most.
In Pennsylvania, the top ailment researched on the internet is bursitis with 9,150 searches per month, on average, according to the law firm’s research. Bursitis injury symptoms include joint pain and swelling and can be associated with jobs which require repetitive movements or prolonged pressure on the joints.
The second and third most searched injuries in the state also have to do with the pain in joints — coming in second was shin splints, with 8,742 searches per month. This injury can cause tenderness or pain along the inner side of your shinbone and swelling in your lower leg and is most often caused by exercise. Interestingly, California’s most searched ailment was shin splints with an outstanding 28,783 average searches per month.
Number three in our state was carpal tunnel syndrome, with 8,700 average searches a month. Carpal tunnel syndrome causes pressure on a nerve in the wrist that causes pain and numbness in the hands and fingers. According to the National Library of Medicine, carpal tunnel surgeries are the most common wrist and hand surgery in the U.S., with over 400,000 procedures performed a year.
With 6,833 average searches on Google per month, muscle strain in general came in as the fourth most searched injury for Pennsylvania. And with 6,575 average searches per month, poisoning was the fifth most researched ailment in the state. Poisoning can occur in different ways either by swallowing, inhaling, injecting, absorbing through the skin or direct contact with the eyes.