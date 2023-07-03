NESS FEST. This year’s Eliot Ness Fest Parade is going to be one for the books — and there’s still time for you to be a part of it. This is anything but a run-of-the-mill parade! There will be prizes, all kinds of antics, and a dramatic finale that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Parade line-up is at 3 p.m., July 15 on Water Street. The step off is at 4 p.m., before heading up Main Street into the festival’s epicenter at the courthouse square.
“We first set out to make it more entertaining,” explained Greg Brink, committee parade chair. “Then we were able to add an audience participation element. And, finally, we added a ‘surprise’ grand marshal to lead our parade and a very fitting finale.”
Participants are asked to use their imagination; bonus points awarded for those who best match the Eliot Ness Fest themes. Local clubs/organizations, businesses and owners of vintage cars and emergency service vehicles are also welcome. Cash prizes will be awarded for best-dressed in a Roaring ‘20s theme — gangster, flapper, G-man, etc. Another popular category is best-decorated ATV.
There is no fee but advanced registration is required. For more information, send email to Brink at moops03.gb@gmail.com. For details on the festival, visit eliotnessfest.com or the Eliot Ness Fest page on Facebook.
Eliot Ness Fest, July 14-16, celebrates the career of the famous American crimefighter who lived out his final days in Coudersport. His 1950s book, “The Untouchables,” was written in Coudersport, spawning a popular TV series, blockbuster movie and an enduring American legend.