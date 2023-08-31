MORE: We found some interesting news stories in the microfilm for the M’Kean Orbit, and were eager to share them.
In 1849, it seems some area politicians were under consideration for lofty positions.
“Hon. James Thompson, of this district, is mentioned by several papers for Speaker of the House. There is no doubt Judge Thompson would make a good Speaker. Few men possess the amenity and quickness of perception necessary for a Speaker, in a higher degree than the Judge. He has had much legislative experience. He is courteous in his intercourse with all men, and stands high as a sound thinker, a clear headed, logical reasoner and ready debater. He is moderate and liberal in his views, yet firm and decided.”
It was not to be, but Thompson, of Butler County and later of Erie, served as the first recorded Democratic Caucus Chairman, the first official chairman of any party caucus in either house of Congress. He went on to serve on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“Gen. Wm. P. Packer, the Senator-elect from the 19th district, has been mentioned for Speaker of the Senate. A better selection could not be made. His urbanity, his talents and his legislative experience all combine to eminently qualify him for that post.”
He was from Howard Township in Centre County, and was a newspaperman. He actually served as Governor from 1858 to 1861.
On a lighthearted note, we’ll share this from the pages of the Orbit as well:
“When any of our citizens fall into the less flagrant crimes, they are bound in chains and fastened by a padlock; but if they rise so high in inequity as to fall in love, a much securer instrument is used, called wedlock.