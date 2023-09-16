LETTER 5: Today we have the last of the letter we’ve been sharing from Paul P. Lyon, who wrote to The Era in 1923 to share his insights about the Dominican Republic, where he was working.
It has been a fascinating look at the lifestyle of another country, 100 years ago. And now for the end of the letter:
“There are some diversions, ball games, tennis, picture shows, band concerts in the parks, dancing parties, etc. The parks are beautiful and every city has one or more. A drive along the main roads or the by-roads is a panorama of palms and flowing banana fields that never tire the eye.
“Nevertheless I would like to blow in on good old Bradford and follow the snow plow on one of the McCandless’ cars up Jackson avenue this evening. Until such time I must keep busy down here.
“Very truly yours, Paul P. Lyon.”
What he didn’t share in the letter was the bigger picture.
“Triggered by concerns about possible German use of the Dominican Republic as a base for attacks on the United States during World War I, the U.S. Government began a military occupation and administration of that country in 1916, which would last until 1924,” according to the U.S. Department of State. “U.S. occupation caused considerable Dominican and international opposition.”
Today, the Dominican Republican is a Caribbean nation known for its beaches, resorts and golfing. It has the largest economy in the Caribbean. The country is the site of the third largest gold mine in the world, the Pueblo Viejo mine.
It is the most visited destination in the Caribbean, with an average temperature of 78.8 degrees.