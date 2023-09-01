LABORING: It’s the first Monday in September, every year since 1894: Labor Day. The unofficial end of summer and a relaxing way to start autumn.
Most take an extended weekend, go camping or to the beach, have a barbecue, enjoy the day off. Some spend the day working in the yard or doing fall cleanup in the house. However, not everyone is entitled to the “Workingman’s Holiday.”
According to Business News Daily, “more than 40 percent of businesses will still be open and have some staff members on the job.”
But, it is not only businesses, like grocery stores and retail shops, whose staff do not have the day off. Police, correctional officers, sheriffs and other law enforcement officials; firefighters and emergency medical service providers; hospital staff, nurses, doctors, hospitality and housekeeping; utility workers; air traffic controllers and other airline support staff, not to mention pilots and flight crews; railroad workers and long-haul truck drivers; water treatment plant operators and nuclear plant operators; fast food workers and hotel employees; news reporters and broadcasters; and many, many others work a full day, and some the whole weekend.
So, who does have the day off? Workers in America who are able to celebrate the national holiday work at places that are closed Monday: federal offices and courts, post offices, state offices and courts, municipal offices, public schools, libraries and most banks as well as anything that relies on the stock market since it too is closed.