INVESTMENT TIPS. Do words of wisdom ever go out of fashion? Especially when those wise words are in regard to your money?
The current economic woes have many checking in on their investments or considering getting their toes wet for the first time.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
INVESTMENT TIPS. Do words of wisdom ever go out of fashion? Especially when those wise words are in regard to your money?
The current economic woes have many checking in on their investments or considering getting their toes wet for the first time.
Take heed, even back in 1925, the danger signs were eerily similar to what common investors should be aware of today (with a few exceptions thanks to technology):
October 1925, McKean County Trust Co., Danger Signs of Investment
“If urged to invest your money, take warning from the presence of any of these conditions:
Before investing, investigate carefully. We will be glad to help you.“
WEATHER LORE: A week or so ago, we asked for your additions to adages for weather lore.
Carl Milks responded that his dad always used to say, “Fog on the hill brings water to the mill,” and that it seems to be rather accurate.
Milks said, “when you see wifts of fog rising from the trees/hills then the rain comes shortly, especially if it’s been raining previously.”
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.