SPRING: We’ve been remiss with the peepers reports this year, but we can attest they are out in full force.
Joe Cucuzza made sure we didn’t miss letting readers know that the May flowers are out. He called on Wednesday.
Joe tells us it’s actually a little late for the flowers, as he usually sees them the last week of March, “or at least I have for probably the last 10 years.”
He found a patch behind the location of the Valley Hunt Club.
“I found just enough to pick a bouquet for my beautiful wife, or I found enough to pick a beautiful bouquet for my wife, whichever way is better,” he said with a laugh.
Back to the peepers — it’s such a fun time of year when folks from out of the area who are unfamiliar with the tiny frogs are confused about that constant noise. Is it birds? Some kind of bug? Can’t you turn them off? Nope. For many of us, the sound is so common, we hear it when it starts and then it just becomes part of the background.
We turned to Farmers Almanac for some facts about peepers, which belong to a group of frogs known as “chorus frogs.” Seems fitting.
“That nightly chorus that you hear on warm spring nights is actually a spring peeper mating ritual. The males of this species are calling out to the females, who are drawn to their chirping suitors. After the frogs mate, the females will lay eggs underwater. Those eggs hatch in approximately 12 days.”
Spring peepers grow to a maximum of 1.5 inches, and have a dark X-shaped marking on their backs.