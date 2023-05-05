FIESTA: It’s Cinco De Mayo, what has become an American day for parties, drinking, tacos and snacks.
The Mexican holiday commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza. It’s a minor holiday in Mexico, and is really more popular in the U.S. to commemorate Mexican-American culture. It is not Mexican Independence Day, which comes in September.
History.com says revelers mark the occasion with parades, parties, mariachi music, Mexican folk dancing and traditional foods. Some of the largest festivals are held in Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.
Millions of avocados are consumed in traditional foods like guacamole.
According to The New York Times, the day generates beer sales reminiscent of the Super Bowl.
It’s also a popular snacking day. Here’s a recipe from The Popcorn Board for Mexican Popcorn, which sounds pretty tasty.
Ingredients: 2 quarts popped popcorn, 2 tablespoons butter, melted, 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (or to taste), 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons roasted and salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
Directions: Place popcorn in a large bowl. Mix butter and hot pepper sauce and toss with popcorn. Mix remaining ingredients and sprinkle over popcorn. Toss again and serve.
We took a look at some other recipes, and found too many tasty ones to print. Check out the website Goya.com which has main dishes, side dishes, appetizers, salads, drinks and desserts.