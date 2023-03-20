EQUAL DAY, NIGHT. That is roughly what the word EQUINOX translates to.
So, Spring Equinox, also known as the vernal equinox, is one of two occurrences in the northern hemisphere where the sun sits vertically above the equator. This makes the day and night equal in time.
The Spring Equinox marks the beginning of spring for the northern hemisphere — and autumn in the southern hemisphere.
Celebrations of the season are not uncommon. The Spring Equinox has been known to center around rebirth and growth, be a time for joyful and uplifting thought, as well as an awakening for new ideas and fresh starts.
As the daylight increases each day, focus on replenishing and renewal; allow the sun to revive the dormant or sleepy winter vibes. Reach for every ray of sunshine each day.
Looking for a way to celebrate coming out of the darkness of winter? The Seasonal Soul has a few suggestions:
- Wake up at dawn and watch the sunrise.
- Look for signs of spring by enjoying a walk, with or without the family.
- Open a window and listen to the birds chirping in the morning.
The site also digs deeper into how the equinox supports you, spiritually and emotionally — that is the name of one of the articles!
An excerpt: “Because this is the season of illumination. Spring brings clarity. This is the time to get really clear on what you want to see grow in your life and what you want to harvest. In order to gain that clarity you need to try out what’s calling you.”
How will you be celebrating the start of spring?