EMOJI DAY. Emojis are part of life now, happy or sad or scared.
A celebration of ALL emojis, all around the world. Do you use emojis in your communication with friends, relatives, co-workers or bosses?
The symbols can tell an entire story in only a few pictures, if you can decode them. An online Emojipedia is a well-used bookmarked page for many parents these days. This one goes directly to the smileys and people section: https://emojipedia.org/people/ Look around the site for others you may need help learning as your emoji vocabulary expands.
According to WorldEmojiDay.com, “World Emoji Day was created by Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge in 2014. World Emoji Day will be celebrating ten years of celebrating all things emoji in 2023. Emojipedia is the custodian of this global holiday and responsible for this very website.
Anyone can join in the celebration using the hashtag #WorldEmojiDay.
Have you attempted to sing the emoji anthem yet, yep, there is one! Written and produced by Jonathan Mann, WorldEmojiDay.com encourages everyone to upload a video of themselves singing along, just put it on repeat and have a dance. https://youtu.be/-RbOKLH3H5A
What do you think is the most popular emoji ever? Is there one? There is actually an award this year to crown a winner. And, if that isn’t enough, the search is on for the most anticipated emoji and the most 2023 emoji. Want your say? Cast your vote or find more information at worldemojiawards.com.
There has even been a full length feature film centered entirely around the emotional icons, come to life.