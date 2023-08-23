ELK CAM: The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s elk game camera is once again streaming live from Elk County.
See what there is to see at https://bit.ly/3suh1sU
PGC partners with HDOnTAP and the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to share these live images with the world.
PGC posted the link to its live, 24/7 feed on its Facebook page on Tuesday, stating “the time has come.” The feed was quiet around lunchtime, but then the best times to view are dawn and dusk.
“You’ll definitely hear crickets chirping, you’ll probably hear elk bugling, antlers clashing and you may even hear gunfire (from nearby target shooting and lawful hunting),” the commission’s post read. “From a harem of elk, to sparring bulls, white-tailed deer grazing, to wild turkeys and coyotes, you never know what you’ll see!”
The camera streams ’round the clock from a forest field in Benezette and, linked from the tabs at the top of the page, are dozens more live streams from around the world.
There are streams for a variety of topics including animals, beaches, resorts, scenic views, action feeds and more. Access time-lapses and highlight clips. Have a feed you’d like to see but don’t? Suggest a cam via the form provided.
Peek in on a beach enclave in Turks and Caicos. Take a look at conditions at Mt. Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine. Check out the Reid Park Zoo sloth in Tucson, barn owls in the Everglades or hummingbirds in Studio City, Calif. (you’re welcome) — all in real time!
Careful, it’s also real time lost to that proverbial internet rabbit hole. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!